Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of American Water Works worth $126,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $122.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.