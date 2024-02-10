Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 102,342 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $127,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

