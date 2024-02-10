Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 109,664 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of PTC worth $143,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of PTC by 68.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of PTC by 27.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC by 19.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 40.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 5.8% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,492. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PTC opened at $183.10 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $185.07. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

