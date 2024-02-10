Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 116,482 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Regency Centers worth $126,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

