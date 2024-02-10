Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,439,595 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439,595 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.71% of Western Union worth $130,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $12.47 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

