Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,032 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,165,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Edison International worth $137,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

