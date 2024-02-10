Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of EQT worth $135,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

