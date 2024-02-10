Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Ingersoll Rand worth $131,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 122.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 473,532 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $86.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.