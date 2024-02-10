Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Discover Financial Services worth $137,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after acquiring an additional 377,737 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

DFS stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

