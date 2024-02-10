Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $125,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.91 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.