Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,984 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Textron worth $130,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.