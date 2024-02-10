Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 965 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Marathon Oil worth $136,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

