Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

