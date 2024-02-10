Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Cheniere Energy worth $143,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

