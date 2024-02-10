Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Roger E. Theodoredis Sells 898 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %

CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,326.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,080.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

