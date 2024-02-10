Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Roger E. Theodoredis Sells 898 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7 %
CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,326.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,080.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.