Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CIEN. Evercore ISI raised Ciena from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.73 on Friday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,019,312.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,288 shares of company stock worth $5,417,833. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

