Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.67.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.38 and a 52-week high of C$10.26. The company has a market cap of C$500.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$463.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$471.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.6335643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

