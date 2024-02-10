Citizens Business Bank Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,080,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,083,657. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

