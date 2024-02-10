Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Citizens Price Performance
Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $16.79.
Citizens Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.95%.
Institutional Trading of Citizens
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.