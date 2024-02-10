Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens during the first quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Citizens by 105.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.