Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stephens

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $250.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

About Civista Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.