Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stephens

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $250.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.83.
Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Civista Bancshares
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Energy
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.