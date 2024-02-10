Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVLY

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

CVLY opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 418,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.