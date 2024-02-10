Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.9 %

CIGI opened at C$164.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$115.00 and a 52 week high of C$172.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

