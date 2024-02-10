Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE CMP opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $853.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

