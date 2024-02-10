Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,980.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,980 ($37.36) and last traded at GBX 2,915.93 ($36.55), with a volume of 496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,908 ($36.45).

Computacenter Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,777.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,551.36. The stock has a market cap of £3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,730.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

