Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 107.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 376,207 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,746,000 after buying an additional 686,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 344,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $23.51 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

