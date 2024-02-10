CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wedbush

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

CXW has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

CoreCivic stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.