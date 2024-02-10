Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

TSE:CR opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.40. The stock has a market cap of C$633.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.63. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.32 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 44.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.7374517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 30,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.80 per share, with a total value of C$143,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 394,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company's stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

