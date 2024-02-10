Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Cullinan Oncology worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after buying an additional 1,544,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,481,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,729 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $800.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,055 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

