Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Curis in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRIS

Curis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.78. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 135.38% and a negative net margin of 460.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 85.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 235.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Curis by 175.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 74,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Curis by 56.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.