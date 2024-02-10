CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after acquiring an additional 485,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

