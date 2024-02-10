D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 13,080 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $543.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $121.65.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

