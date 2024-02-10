D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,997 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

