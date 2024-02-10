D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $79.94 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 444.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

