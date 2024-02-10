D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 260.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

