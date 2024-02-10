D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,257 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

