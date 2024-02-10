D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,608 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS ICF opened at $56.38 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

