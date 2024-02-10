D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,124 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.28% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,877,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

