D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 756 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,406,000 after buying an additional 203,630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 96,301 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $83.37.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

