D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 797 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $311.74 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.19 and its 200-day moving average is $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

