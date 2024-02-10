D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.16% of Tri-Continental worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 53.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Shares of TY stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.