D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 72,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MDU stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

