D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $78.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.