D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

