D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $98.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.68. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,079 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

