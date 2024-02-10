D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.8 %

Synopsys stock opened at $575.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.70. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $582.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

