D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $250.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.