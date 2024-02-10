D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0961 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

