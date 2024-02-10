D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.17% of Orla Mining worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

ORLA stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.91. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

