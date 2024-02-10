D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

