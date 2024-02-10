D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLX. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $21.43 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

